HTC Presents ‘Fall For Muskoka’ At Music On Main

Celebrate the beginning of autumn in downtown Huntsville with a concert series like no other. The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC), Rogers Cove and Muskoka Traditions are proud to present Fall for Muskoka!

Fall for Muskoka is a musical showcase featuring the sounds of four local singer/songwriters: the up-and-comer making big waves everywhere, Carter Pharoah, Huntsville’s Got Talent winner Todd Blair, as well as two local legends, Gina Horswood and Mike “Mighty Lopez” Phillips. Join us September 16th at downtown hotspot Music on Main for an intimate show to welcome in the most beautiful time of year in Muskoka.

“This event is the first of its kind for the HTC- a concert series on an outdoor patio, under the twinkle lights of Music on Main. It’s already pretty dreamy; then you add in four incredible local talents, and you’ve got something pretty magical. Muskoka has so much to offer, we’re incredibly lucky with this musical line up”, says producer Dyanna Jacklin. “Throw on your favourite fall sweater and come out for a drink under the stars while falling in love with Carter, Todd, Gina and Lopez.”

Fall for Muskoka takes place Saturday September 16th at Music on Main (7 Main St W) sponsored by Rogers Cove and Muskoka Traditions and made possible by the United Way’s Community Services Relief Fund. The event starts at 7:30pm (with doors at 7:00pm). Tickets are $25 or $15 for HTC members and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org