Tatham Engineering Renew Their Support Of RVH, Committing Over $100,000

Tatham Engineering Limited (Tatham Engineering), one of the earliest supporters of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign, has made another generous gift of $60,000 bringing their total support to more than $100,000.

RVH Foundation launched the Keep Life Wild campaign with an ambitious goal to grant RVH $100 million to ensure everyone in the region has access to world-class, specialized care when and where it’s needed most. RVH’s expansion plans include building a healthcare system that offers advanced, state-of-the-art diagnostics and personalized treatment, delivered by highly trained specialists right here in our own community.

“RVH is an amazing regional healthcare facility that provides quality service to Simcoe County and surrounding area residents, including many of our staff,” says Nick Millington, Tatham Engineering’s Barrie Office Manager after a recent tour of the health centre. “We appreciated the opportunity to tour the imaging department, meet many of the exceptional RVH staff and to see the impressive equipment they use, thanks in no small part to donations from individuals and organizations like Tatham. The impact of community support in helping to power world-class healthcare close to home was clearly evident.”

With the health centre’s expansion plans at the forefront, Tatham Engineering’s renewed support of the Keep Life Wild campaign will be a significant contribution. The expansion plan includes doubling the size of the current site and the construction of a new health centre in Innisfil.”Tatham is happy to continue supporting the community through our ongoing donations to RVH, helping RVH grow as our population also grows,” shares Millington.

“The support the Keep Life Wild campaign has received from the community demonstrates that our community both understands and stands behind our vision to increase access to the lifesaving, specialized care that only RVH provides,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “With the continued support of community leaders like Tatham, we are one step closer to making our future vision a reality.”

“We are so fortunate to have the unwavering support of the community behind us,” shares Mary-Anne Frith, Keep Life Wild Campaign Chair. “When we launched the campaign with our ambitious $100 million goal, we knew that the members of our community would be our biggest and most effective advocates. We are so grateful for Tatham Engineering for being one of those advocates. Their generosity and support since the very beginning has been integral to moving the project forward to the next phases of planning. Tatham Engineering and other organizations like them are helping us to get one step closer to ensuring the world-class healthcare only RVH can provide is accessible close to home for everyone who lives in Simcoe Muskoka.”