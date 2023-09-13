Orillia Transit Terminal To Temporarily Relocate From Sept. 24 to Oct. 7

Terminal will be located along Peter Street at the Mississaga Street East intersection

Due to resurfacing taking place on West Street, the Orillia Transit Terminal will be temporarily relocated along Peter Street North and Peter Street South at the Mississaga Street East intersection from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, 2023 (see map).

“Orillia Council is investing significantly to improve Orillia roads and infrastructure and we appreciate the patience of Orillia Transit riders as we adjust the location of the terminal temporarily while West Street is resurfaced,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

To accommodate the volume of day-time traffic in the area, the West Street resurfacing work will be completed in the evening and overnight; however, to ensure a consistent location for the transit terminal, the terminal will operate from the temporary location throughout the day and during the evening hours for the entire period of the project.

During the temporary transit terminal relocation, signage will be installed on Peter Street North and Peter Street South to identify the locations for each bus for riders. The relocation will impact the Colborne Street Tim Hortons’ transit stop on the South Route bus. This stop will now take place en route to the temporary terminal location and at 12 and 42 minutes every hour during the transit terminal relocation period.

The West Street resurfacing work is part of the various road resurfacing projects approved during the 2023 budget process. In addition to West Street, resurfacing will take place on Calverley Street, John Street, Barrie Road, Simcoe Street and Memorial Avenue. The work will include milling and resurfacing from mid-September to mid-October (weather dependent). Notices will be provided directly to area residents and businesses in advance of each resurfacing project.

For a map of locations and more information on 2023 resurfacing projects, please visit orillia.ca/news.

For more information regarding Orillia Transit operations, please visit orillia.ca/transit.