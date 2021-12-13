HTC Presents ‘An HTC Christmas Carol-oke’ At Canvas Brewery

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) are excited to announce the next event in their ‘What’s on Tap’ series, An HTC Christmas Carol-oke!

An HTC Christmas Carol-oke will be an afternoon of festive family fun! Come on down for some merry holiday themed karaoke. Feel free to sing loud for all to hear or just stop by to listen and enjoy the festivities! There will be delicious refreshments and as always, holiday themed outfits will be greeted with glee. The uglier the sweater, the better! Please note that COVID regulations will be in place at the venue.

An HTC Christmas Carol-oke takes place Saturday December 18th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street). The event is all ages and starts at 1:00pm. Tickets are pay what you can at the door but to maintain capacity limits, you can register to attend at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org.

If you’re interested in becoming an HTC member, it’s only $10 for the year and you’ll get discounted tickets for their events. Email htctreasurer20@gmail.com to become a member today!