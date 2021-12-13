Muskoka Community Foundation Awards $69,600 In Grants As 2021 Comes To An End

As 2021 comes to an end the Muskoka Community Foundation has awarded $69,600.00 in grants to 14 organizations and 7 grant recipients.

Olympic Gold Medalist Dara Howell along with her family and supports created Dara’s Fund to support female athletes in Muskoka. This year Dara’s Fund provided two grants to Rebecca Jeffrey of Bracebridge and Mya Marshall of Huntsville. Both of these young women show extreme dedication to their sport as well as mentoring and encouraging their fellow athletes. Dara’s Fund also awarded the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka a $1000.00 grant to support girls who are participating in sport at the local level.

Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group (MWAG) and Muskoka Family Focus were recipients of grants from Patricia’s Fund. Each organization received a $5000.00 grant. MWAG will use the grant to provide $500.00 education bursaries to women who are part of the organizations programing who are pursing a post-secondary education. Muskoka Family Focus will use their grant to purchase technology so they can provide an online component of their Bounce Back and Thrive program.

The South and Central Almaguin Fund has awarded $25,000.00 in education awards to 5 students residing in the South and Central Almaguin Region. These students will be pursuing a post-secondary education at a number of institutions across Ontario. This goal of this fund is to provide grants up to $5000.00 to assist students with the financial burden of their first year of school at an Ontario college or university.

For the second time this year the members of the Norway Point Community Church have partnered with the Muskoka Community Foundation to provide grants to food banks operating in Muskoka. In total, the Norway Point Community Church has directed $44,000.00 back into the community. This funding will be used by food banks to support households in Muskoka who are facing food scarcity.

The Muskoka Community Foundation would like to thank its donors who make these grants possible and recognize the importance of supporting community in Muskoka and beyond.