Driver Arrested In Orillia After Vehicle Goes Into The Lake

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle which was driven into the lake.

On December 11, 2021, just after 5 p.m., officers were notified that a vehicle had entered the north end of Lake Simcoe with two occupants.

Officers located both occupants of the vehicle on shore.

An investigation revealed that the driver was impaired and was subsequently charged.

As a result, Mackinnon Crossman, age 24, of Georgetown, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Dangerous operation

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

· Causing a disturbance

· Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on January 11, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.