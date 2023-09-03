Hot And Humid Conditions Expected For The Next Few Days

Heat warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Current details:

A heat event beginning Monday.

Hazards:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values near 40.

Timing:

Beginning Monday continuing through at least mid-week.

Discussion:

A hot and humid airmass is expected to affect the area beginning Monday and persist through at least mid-week. Daytime highs on Monday will be near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 36 to 38. The minimum temperatures Monday night will be between 12 to 16 degrees providing some relief from the heat. However, hot and humid conditions are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday. The overnight minimum temperatures will remain near 20 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday night providing little relief from the heat.

Heat warning issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Heat warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Hot and humid conditions are expected for the next few days.

Timing:

A cooler air mass is expected Wednesday night or Thursday.

Discussion:

A hot and humid airmass is expected through at least mid-week. As the week progresses, daytime highs are expected to increase to near 31 to 35 degrees Celsius. The hottest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows for some areas will fall to just below alert criteria mainly in rural areas. Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat later this week but the timing of the front is still uncertain.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.