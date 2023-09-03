Male Air Lifted To Hospital After Collision On Horseshoe Valley Road

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a serious collision that occurred on Horseshoe Valley Road near Penetanguishene Road in Oro-Medonte Township.

On September 3, 2023, shortly after 3 a.m., Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision just east of the intersection or Horseshoe Valley Road and Penetanguishene Road in Oro-Medonte Township.

A 22-year-old male from the City of Barrie has been transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are on scene assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP TIME team has cleared the scene therefore Horseshoe Valley road has since been re-opened.

This is not a fatal collision; at this time the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is not assisting with the investigation as previously mentioned.