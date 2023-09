Hot And Humid Airmass Expected To Affect The Area Today And Through Wednesday

Heat warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Current details:

A heat event beginning today.

Hazards:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values near 40.

Timing:

Today through Wednesday.

Discussion:

A hot and humid airmass is expected to affect the area today and persist through Wednesday. Daytime highs today will be near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 36 to 38. Minimum temperatures tonight will be in the mid teens providing some relief from the heat. However, hot and humid conditions are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday. The overnight minimum temperatures will be in the mid to high teens Tuesday night providing little relief from the heat.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Heat warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Hot and humid conditions are expected through Wednesday.

Hazards:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values near 40.

Timing:

A cooler air mass is expected Thursday.

Discussion:

A hot and humid airmass is expected through Wednesday. As the week progresses, daytime highs are expected to be 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. The hottest day looks to be Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the high teens to low twenties bringing little relief to the heat. Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.