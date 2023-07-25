Honey Harbour Resident Charged In Midland Area Shoplifting Investigation

A call at 10:09 a.m. July 20, 2023 to the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre for a shoplifting offence from a Midland area Shoppers Drug Mart Store has resulted in the arrest of a Honey Harbour resident.

Sabrina Jody-Lynn Jatsura 52 years of Georgian Bay Township was arrested and charged criminally with Theft Under $5000- Shoplifting and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada after being identified as the individual who was observed by store security security leaving with unpaid merchandise.

Officers observed the accused operating a vehicle in Victoria Harbour after the occurrence and made an arrest, seizing the stolen property.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 21, 2023.

In related news, numerous preventable thefts occurred over the July 20-24, 2023 period as thieves preyed on victims who did not employee the simple tactics of “Lock It or Lose It”. Motorists and home owners are reminded that locking your vehicle or bicycle prior to walking away can help save you a lot of grief replacing all of those papers and documents left behind in an unlocked vehicle. A number of bicycles gained new owners as they were left unattended in unlocked out buildings or unsecured outside of businesses or homes.