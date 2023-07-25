Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit Busy With Calls, Including Dispute Over Ice Cream

The warm temperatures of are summer here and with a marked increase of visitors and tourists in cottage country, members of the Marine Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment, were busy with calls for service over the past weekend.

Officers responded to 14 calls for service generated by members of the public calling the OPP Communication Centre between July 19-23, 2023. These calls ranged from family disputes over ice cream to assisting paramedics to making a cottage association presentation to a death investigation involving a 79-year-old female who passed away after her car entered Georgian Bay at an area marina and everything else in between.

During their 41 hours of patrol through the areas of Tiny Township shoreline, around the area islands and up to Lock 44 of the Trent Severn waterway system, officers checked 38 vessels for equipment and operators for signs of impairment. Two operators were cited for not having sufficient lifejackets aboard their vessel for all occupants and educated 18 other operators through warnings of their vessels equipment shortages. https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/marine-safety/office-boating-safety?utm_campaign=tc-boating-safety-ongoing&utm_medium=vurl&utm_source=tc-gc-ca-boatingsafety

Warmer Summer Weather still means Cool Water Temperatures for Boaters – Life Jacket & Floater Suit Reminder

Wearing your lifejacket while on the water especially now even though the warm days of summer are upon us, will increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into cool water. Be prepared for these still cool summertime water temperatures especially out in the greater areas of Georgian Bay by having the appropriate number of approved lifejackets and or floater suits on board for all vessel occupants. (see submitted poster)

As of 2:00 p.m. July 24, 2023, the surface water temperature according to the Government of Canada Weather Buoy at Buoy position: 44.95N 80.63W on Georgian Bay was 22 degrees Celsius.

The following YouTube video from the Canadian Safe Boating Council https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeP0DHImJdc will demonstrate why having the proper safety equipment could save your life especially in cooler water temperatures.

Remember, if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy. (See submitted graphics)