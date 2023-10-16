HMATA Welcomes Kelly Haywood As Its New Executive Director

The Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA) is pleased to introduce its new executive director, Kelly Haywood. She will officially begin her new role on December 1, 2023.

“Kelly has long been a passionate and dedicated advocate for our great town and we welcome her vast experience to direct us forward for the benefit of both visitors and the folks who call Huntsville home,” says Jeff Suddaby, HMATA board chair. “She will orchestrate and direct the voice of Huntsville in sharing stories of unique Huntsville experiences and activities, with the support of the local businesses and residents who create those experiences and activities. Together, they provide the foundation for strong, year-round tourism which benefits us all.”

Kelly is well-known in the local community through her role as executive director of the Huntsville Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, an organization she helped guide for 20 years.

“I feel very honoured to be selected for this position although it was also an extremely difficult decision for me,” she says. “The past 20 years have been incredibly rewarding and I will miss the Chamber team and community so much. Thank goodness I’m not going far. I’m excited to work with the HMATA board to fulfill their strategic goals and to promote our community as a wonderful place to visit, play and live.”

Kelly and her Chamber team have been HMATA’s administrators since its inception, and both organizations will continue to work together and with other stakeholders for the benefit of the Huntsville community.

“In her 20 years with the Chamber, Kelly has had tremendous impact on both our organization and the community. We are excited that the Chamber and HMATA will continue to work together to put Huntsville on the map,” says Scott Acton, president of the Huntsville Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce.

HMATA was recently named by Town Council as Huntsville’s official Destination Marketing Organization and will continue to promote and develop tourism in Huntsville.

Since 2020, HMATA has dispersed more than $1 million for tourism marketing and supported many local events, attractions and organizations including the hugely successful Eclipse Walk with Light at Muskoka Heritage Place, Huntsville Festival of the Arts programming, the Downtown Huntsville BIA, the Huntsville Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, the annual Ironman 70.3 Muskoka, the Muskoka Maple Festival, the Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival, the Muskoka Music Crawl Campfire Sessions, youth sports organizations and an upcoming robotics competition hosted by Huntsville High School.

HMATA will now begin to implement its recently completed strategic plan and looks forward to working toward its goal of making Huntsville one of Ontario’s most-cherished year-round destinations.