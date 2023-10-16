Service Master Strengthens Region’s Healthcare System With Unprecedented Gift

On Monday, October 16, 2023, Dwayne and Tanya Frans, owners of the Service Master franchises in Midland, Orillia, Barrie & Collingwood announced a $250,000 collective gift to their local hospital foundations. Over the next five years, the Service Master franchisees will invest annual gifts of $10,000 to Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Foundation (OSMHF), Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation (RVHF) and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation (CGMHF), and an annual gift of $20,000 to Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation (GBGHF).

“When we first started Service Master in Midland 26 years ago, it was important to us to give back to the community,” says Dwayne. “Having a strong hospital benefits everyone, so we chose to invest in GBGH, and it continues to be our home hospital. When we bought the franchise in Orillia, we started supporting OSMH. In 2020, we purchased the ServiceMaster franchise for Barrie & Collingwood, and are excited to have an impact on the hospitals in these communities as well.”

Dwayne and Tanya are hopeful that other individuals and businesses in the region will join them and invest in our region’s hospitals. All four organizations have seen significant growth in recent years and are all working on major development to increase capacity and enhance care for their patients. Community investment in our hospitals is vital to these developments and the future of healthcare in our region.

“Dwayne and Tanya are such generous and caring people, and I am inspired by their excitement to give back in such a big way,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “They have been investing in healthcare at GBGH for many years, and to see them stretching themselves for a gift that is so meaningful to them, and our entire healthcare system, is such a privilege.”

“This gift from Dwayne and Tanya will impact the future of healthcare for so many across our region,” says Perry Esler, President and CEO, OSMH Foundation. “Soldiers’ is grateful for their passion and commitment towards improving health and wellness in such an inclusive way, and I look forward to the opportunities it will allow for growth of our hospital and enhanced care for our community.”

“This gift is visionary,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “Tanya and Dwayne understand that healthcare is a system, not a place. By supporting a group of hospitals in our region, they are ensuring the health of our system for us all. At RVH, this gift will contribute to the expansion of regional programs that provide specialized, life-saving care for people living in Midland, Collingwood, Orillia and beyond. TEAM RVH is grateful for the impact the Frans family will have on the lives of all who count on our care.”

“On behalf of the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Tanya and Dwayne Frans, for their vision and generosity, supporting healthcare in our communities,” says Jory Pritchard-Kerr, CEO, CGMHF. “Support from our community leaders, like the Frans Family, fuels the future of healthcare in South Georgian Bay and enables our team to continue providing outstanding care for our communities.”