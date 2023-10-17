Ontario Celebrates Small Business Week

“Small Business Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the more than 400,000 small businesses in Ontario and their two million hard-working employees.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and play a vital role in driving innovation, creating jobs, and fostering vibrant communities right across our province. That’s why our government is taking action to ensure they have the right conditions to grow and succeed. By lowering taxes, reducing electricity costs and cutting red tape, we have enabled an estimated $8 billion in cost savings in 2023, with $3.6 billion going to small businesses.

We’re also ensuring business owners have what they need to seed, start, and scale their businesses both at home and in the global marketplace. This includes programs such as Digital Main Street which helps existing businesses pivot to online storefronts and Futurpreneur Canada which supports the next generation of entrepreneurs.

During Small Business Week, and every week, I encourage all Ontarians to shop local and support small businesses.

On behalf of Ontario, thank you to all our small businesses for the important role you play in our communities and in strengthening our economy.”