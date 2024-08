Beginning Monday, August 26, work will commence on the replacement of the High Falls Bridge located on Power Point Road. McPherson-Andrews Contracting Limited (MAC) will oversee the project which will take three months to complete.

Power Point Road will be closed between High Falls Road and the Lakeland Generation/Bracebridge Generation Hydro Plant.

Access to the High Falls picnic area and the High Falls viewing area from Brodie Crescent will be maintained during the project.