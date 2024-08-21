Dwight Beach Welcomes Tree Carvings By Award-Winning Chainsaw Carver

Iconic Dwight Beach is now home to two unique carvings, crafted by world-class chainsaw carving talent Jake Rhodes of Northern Rhodes Artistry in Wood. These impressive works were carved from eastern white pines that needed to be cut down the year prior.

The first sculpture, standing approximately 12 feet tall, features a northern pike leaping out of the water. The second piece showcases a beaver chewing on a white paper birch tree, with a raccoon and a woodpecker also included in the design.

Rhodes’ work at Dwight Beach follows his recent achievement at the 2024 U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship in Wisconsin, where he secured first place for the second consecutive year amidst tough competition featuring chainsaw carvers from around the globe.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the beach to view these stunning creations in person.