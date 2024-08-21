Classic And Custom Car Show In Downtown Orillia Saturday

This weekend, the Downtown Car Classic & Custom Car Show is a partnership between the Orillia Downtown BIA, Rotary Club of Orillia and the Back Alley Cruisers.

As this is the 24th year, we expect that many will return to enjoy our beautiful city once again thanks to our key sponsor Bumper to Bumper.

Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the car show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the final awards being given away including the always popular draw for Parry Automotive’s engine rebuild. We have Ben Benson Rewind and the Ronnie Douglas band playing live music during the day with shops and restaurants available to enjoy.

The entrance fee remains at $20 per vehicle and with Rotary Club of Orillia’s first time running the show! “The funds will help with our Charity to support the local needs of the community ”, according to President Sarah-Jane VandenBerg .

Muscle Mouse Auto Spa will be bringing in some exotic cars this year and we hope to build the show into future years with an expanded area. The classic and custom car owners, really make the show and the economic impact to our area is significant.

Rotary Club of Orillia has a special thank you to Mike Davenport who has volunteered significant time and put the show together. “Mike Davenport has been a big supporter of shop local and the community in general. We really could not have done this without his help and guidance”.

There will be two main registration gates for you to enter, following the direction of our volunteers. First gate is at the south side of Matchedash street at Mississauga and you should enter Matchedash off of Colborne Street. The second gate is at Mississauga Street at Andrew Street.

There will be a 50/50 draw, prizes and a silent auction, with the final awards stage at 3 p.m. where the bands are playing in front of the Pita Pit. For information on the show, download the Explore Orillia Lake Country app and under community, click on the red events page and then Rotary Downtown Car Show for all the details.

We also want to thank Mariposa Automotive Services, Hyw 11 Dodge Chrysler, Bromley Automotive, Orillia Nissan, Home Hardware, Jim Wilson Chevrolet, Thor Motors, Muscle Mouse Auto Spa, Gilbert Guitars, Good Things, Simcoe County RV and Auto, Buff Master and the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce.

Media Contact:

Allan Lafontaine 705-717-7071

Allan.Lafontaine@gmail.com