Notice Of Installation Of Accessible On-Street Parking Space At Dwight Beach For Review And Comments

Take notice that the Corporation of the Township of Lake of Bays proposes to install an accessible on-street parking space at Dwight Beach. Pursuant to Section 80.39 of O.Reg. 191/11 under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005, the municipality is consulting with the public and persons with disabilities before creating an accessible on-street parking space on Dwight Beach Road.

The Township’s Multi-Year Accessibility Plan 2024-2029 identifies the goal of implementing accessible parking at Dwight Beach in 2024.

All residents are encouraged to provide feedback. If you have any comments on how many spaces to make, where the spaces should be located, and/or how the spaces should be designed, please submit comments by September 6, 2024.

For more information, and to read the full 2024-2029 Multi-Year Accessibility Plan, visit the Accessibility page on our website.

If you wish to submit comments, please contact Accessibility Working Group Member:

April Best-Sararas

Director of Planning Services

Township of Lake of Bays

705-635-2272 ext. 1252

abest-sararas@lakeofbays.on.ca