HFA’s Summer Season Delivers Unforgettable Shows In August

With a diverse range of outstanding performances captivating Huntsville audiences, the first half of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts’ Summer Season has set the bar high for the remaining summer lineup. As we move into August, HFA invites audiences to enjoy an exciting array of upcoming shows with something for everyone in the family.

Coming up on August 5th, at 9pm, sponsored by Huntsville BIA and NyDock, Movie On The Docks returns, with a one-of-a-kind movie experience. Each year a classic film is show on a double-sided screen, and audiences can either watch from the water or the shore. This year’s feature film is the 2013 classic: Sharknado! When a freak hurricane swamps Los Angeles, nature’s deadliest killer rules sea, land, and air as thousands of sharks terrorize the waterlogged populace. Bring your own chair, sleeping bag or floating device and settle in for a free film under the stars. The film contains scenes of unrealistic and ludicrous violence. Recommended for ages 12+

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of The Jim Cuddy Band on August 9th at the Algonquin Theatre. Tickets are sold out for one of Huntsville’s favourite performers, but more tickets may be released in the coming days.

Following this, on August 10th, Holly Cole comes to the Algonquin Theatre with her unique blend of jazz and pop stylings. Holly Cole’s unique interpretations are applauded as being highly musical, intensely original, sophisticated, witty and sexy. In her hands, even familiar repertoire – from Hank Williams to Cole Porter – enjoys the potential to shine like never before. Holly never fails to present her music with style, humour and grace, sending it out on journeys straight to the listener’s heart.

On August 11th, audiences will witness an exhilarating performance by Lemon, a true Queen of the North. At 18, Lemon left Toronto with big dreams to find her way into the epicentre of professional dance, New York City. On a full scholarship, she attended the prestigious Alvin Ailey School studying modern dance and ballet. After taking on the first season of Canda’s Drag Race, Lemon takes center stage at Algonquin Theatre.

Next, on August 12th, HFA welcomes to the stage, veteran stand-up comedian, radio and tv star, Steve Patterson, for a night of razor-sharp wit and well-rounded laughs. Known for masterfully keeping the audience engaged with long-form stories, concisely constructed letters and even original songs, Patterson packs much more than just punchlines into his shows. Indeed, sometimes a tear or two may be induced. But by the end, they’ll be tears of laughter.

Legendary blues and reggae artist, and 3 time Juno Awards nominee, Jay Douglass plays the Etwell Concert Series in partnership with HFA on August 13th. This exciting performance is free to HFA members.

Last, but not least, on August 17th, HFA and Acoustic Muskoka Productions presents Acoustic Floyd: Muskoka’s only Pink Floyd show. The band features Sean Cotton on acoustic guitars, vocals and foot drumming, Tamica Herod and Liz Anderson on vocals and hand percussion; Chris Hess on saxophones, and vocals; George Axon on lapsteel and guitars and Mike “Lopez” Phillips on bass guitar.

Looking ahead to September, HFA is excited to present La bulle – by CORPUS, an interactive outdoor contemporary performance for all ages at Camp Tawingo from September 1-3.

2023 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Summer Lineup

Movie on the Docks | August 5, 9 PM | Town Docks

Jim Cuddy Band | August 9, 8 PM | Algonquin Theatre

Holly Cole | August 10, 8 PM | Algonquin Theatre

Lemon- Drag Performance | August 11, 8 PM | Algonquin Theatre

Steve Patterson | August 12, 8 PM | Algonquin Theatre

Jay Douglas | August 13, 3 PM | Etwell Concert Series

Acoustic Floyd | August 17, 8 PM | Algonquin Theatre

La bulle – CORPUS | September 1-3, 8 PM | Camp Tawingo

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, members and government funders. To learn more about HFA’s exceptional line-up of programming, to purchase tickets or become a member, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787.