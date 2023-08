Police say they have made an arrest after a break and enter back in July to Arts at the Albion in Gravenhurst

After a lengthy investigation police arrested and charged Kyle Gillard of Gravenhurst with Break and Enter, Mischief, Theft Over $5000 and two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

His first appearance date to answer to the charges is August 22, 2023.

The business and OPP would like to thank everyone who assisted in providing information.