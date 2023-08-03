City Launches Enhanced Service Pilot Project

The City of Orillia is excited to launch an enhanced service pilot project, including extended hours for accessing many services.

The first-floor service counters at Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) have been consolidated and hours have been extended. The service counter is now open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The pilot project is in effect until April 24, 2024.

“The City heard from the community that there was a need to have more opportunities to access City services. Traditional working hours are changing, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. may not suit everyone’s schedule,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Through extended hours during the pilot project and online options like the OrilliaNow portal, we are offering more ways for our community to access City services when they need them, where they need them, and how they need them.”

Throughout the pilot project, the following services can be accessed in-person during the extended hours:

Property taxes Water/sewer bills General invoices Parking ticket inquiries and payments Transit cards Garbage tags Dog licences Parking permits Marriage licences Appointment bookings Lottery licences Freedom of Information requests Records requests Property Standards complaints Phone calls and in-person general inquiries

Hours of service at other City facilities, such as the Orillia Recreation Centre and Municipal Operations Centre, vary by facility. To access City services by phone or email, contact 705-325-1311 or info@orillia.ca.

In addition to the extended service hours, the City recently launched OrilliaNow, a customizable online portal designed to provide residents and visitors with information about City of Orillia services, programs and amenities that matter to them. Many services can be accessed online through the OrilliaNow portal, including a waste collection schedule, garbage tag purchases, parking ticket payments, marriage licence applications, and beyond. To sign up to access the OrilliaNow portal, and for more information and how-tos, visit orillia.ca/now.

“We understand the importance of offering multiple options for residents, businesses and visitors to easily access City services. Be it in person, by telephone or email, or online, these enhanced opportunities provide increased access for all and help modernize our services for the future,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer.

The City undertook a customer service review in 2022/2023 as part of ongoing service delivery modernization. The enhanced service pilot project, online OrilliaNow portal, and other initiatives support the recommendations from this review.

For more information about the enhanced service pilot project and other ways to access City services, visit orillia.ca/CityServices.