5th Annual Cars & Coffee Now In The Owen Sound River District

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche is pleased to announce the return of Cars & Coffee, relocated to the Owen Sound River District. The event will occur on Saturday September 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cars & Coffee is a gathering of 100+ prized classic vehicles adorning 2nd Ave East in the City’s core. Vehicles from all over Ontario will gather to celebrate the spirit of driving—making this event the highlight of any motoring enthusiast’s year. All vintage, exotic and classic vehicles 25 years and older are invited to participate in this event. Registration is available at www.cobblebeachconcours.com/cars-coffee.

“We wanted to create this event so we could recognize and appreciate the incredible vehicles that may not fit the requirements for the Sunday Concours but should be celebrated none the less,” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche. “Cars & Coffee also allows the community to truly become part of this amazing weekend.” Saturday offers a few other activities if one car show isn’t enough, including (free) automotive seminars and a fun addition to the weekend festivities, Concours d’Lemons.

Proceeds from Cars & Coffee are in support of the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. The hospital provides a wide range of services from emergency, ambulatory care, oncology, pediatrics, critical care, and surgery. The funds raised will go directly towards the purchase of the necessary equipment for the hospital.

Those wishing to see more cars can also take to the streets of Grey Bruce County a day earlier as the Concours Participants’ Tour will make its way from Cobble Beach to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario through Owen Sound on Friday morning. Leaving Cobble Beach at 10:30 a.m., some Concours vehicles will be on parade through the town’s streets by 10:45 a.m.

“The City of Owen Sound and the River District are thrilled to welcome and work in partnership with Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance to host both Cars and Coffee and Concours d’Lemons. We look forward to a fun-filled day showing off the beauty and unique offerings of the automotive world alongside the beauty and culture of the River District.” said Mayor Ian Boddy.