$250,000 Donation From Lake Of Bays Resident For MRI Machine At Huntsville Hospital

Muskoka and area moved one step closer to its first MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine today thanks to a generous $250,000 donation from long-time Lake of Bays resident Paula Coleman. Mrs. Coleman is further demonstrating her support with an additional pledge of $50,000 to match future donations by friends, neighbours and all hospital supporters in Muskoka.

“My family has been cottagers here for over 20 years and we all see Huntsville Hospital as our hospital – we’ve needed it often enough to know that as fact,” says Mrs. Coleman. “This donation is our thank-you. The $50,000 match is a challenge to everyone in the area. Having MRI and advanced diagnostic imaging close by is critical to everyone’s health.”

Initially, the MRI service will provide approximately 3,000 exams per year for the community with potential to expand over time. Having local access speeds diagnosis and treatment accuracy while reducing wait times, travel and financial implications for local residents who will no longer have to go elsewhere for an MRI.

“The Huntsville Hospital Foundation has been raising funds to update our local diagnostic imaging capacity for over two years,” says Foundation CEO, Katherine Craine. “To date, we’ve raised $7.5 million of our $10 million goal. Paula Coleman’s gift and challenge to inspire even more gifts is amazing support when and where we need it most. I know our team and the entire Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare team are beyond grateful.”

Mrs. Coleman’s $50,000 challenge will match dollar for dollar every gift by any local or seasonal resident, local business or organization. The total fundraising potential connected to her effort could reach $350,000 supporting the MRI.

“I’m asking everyone to step up for access to local MRI services,” concludes Mrs. Coleman. “Our healthcare providers give us their best every day – the least we can do for them is match their passion and commitment.”

The $10 million Focus on Imaging campaign started in August of 2021 to help Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare replace or update aging X-ray equipment, ultrasound machines and CT Scanner, echocardiography and mammography technology, and Muskoka’s first MRI.

To learn more and to make a donation, please call 705-789-4756 or visit: huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca/mri