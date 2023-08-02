OPP Marine Unit Still Finding Boaters Without Life Jackets On Board

Here we are at the sweet spot on the summer vacation calendar and cottage country lakes are busy with visitors and tourists but unfortunately the marine unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment is still finding boats with insufficient life jackets for all occupants. Despite numerous reminders and recently the National Drowning Prevention week some vessel operators seem to be missing the message.

Between July 25-30, 2023, OPP marine operators in the Georgian Bay area checked 45 vessels during their 31 hours of marine patrol and issued four offence notices to vessel operators who did not have sufficient lifejackets for everyone on their vessel. Another operator was cited for not having a pleasure craft operators card (PCOC). Ten operators were educated on numerous vessel deficiencies, please view the following link for vessel equipment requirements – https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/getting-started-safe-boating/getting-started-safe-boating

Officers responded to five calls for service generated by members of the public calling the OPP Communication Center. These calls ranged from a vessel aground on the rock shoals of Potato Island Channel to assisting at a near drowning of a youngster in the water near Lafontaine Beach, Tiny Township. Fortunately, family and Emergency Services made the difference that day! Supervise Children: “Always directly supervise children in, on, and around the water – if you are not within arms’ reach, you’ve gone too far” says the Lifesaving Society.

When in doubt of marine vessel safety requirements and operator requirements please visit the following Transport Canada website – https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/marine-safety/office-boating-safety?utm_campaign=tc-boating-safety-ongoing&utm_medium=vurl&utm_source=tc-gc-ca-boatingsafety

Remember, if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy. (See submitted graphics)