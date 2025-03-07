HFA Launches RADIO KIDS! – A Kid-Led Radio Show For Students In Grades 6-8

Calling all young voices! HFA RADIO KIDS is a unique opportunity for students in grades 6-8 to explore the world of radio production. Led by experienced local radio producer, David Merleau, this hands-on program will guide participants through every step of creating a radio show – from brainstorming ideas to hitting the airwaves.

Program Details:

● Dates: Wednesdays, April 2 – April 23, 2025

● Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

● Location: HfA Studio, 58 Main St. E

● Registration Fee: $64 for the full 4-session program

In HFA RADIO KIDS, students will explore the technical and creative sides of radio broadcasting. They’ll gain valuable experience in writing, recording, and editing content, while also learning about the essential equipment and tools used in radio production. This exciting opportunity allows young participants to share their stories, opinions, and creativity with a larger audience.

Through this program, students will:

● Develop engaging content for a radio show

● Learn technical skills, including audio recording, editing, and broadcasting

● Build confidence in presenting their ideas and voices

● Collaborate with peers and gain real-world experience in media production

Registration opens on March 5th, but Advanced registration for HfA members is available from March 3-4. Space is limited, so be sure to register early to secure your spot in this exciting program!

For more information, contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, Huntsville Festival of the Arts hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca, or 705-788-2787. To register, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca