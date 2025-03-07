Introducing ‘Nature Takes Flight: Birding in Muskoka’ – A New Guided Birding Event Series

Muskoka Tourism, in collaboration with all six communities in the region, including Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Bracebridge, Georgian Bay, and Lake of Bays, is excited to announce the launch of its guided birding event series and campaign: ‘ Birding in Muskoka: Nature Takes Flight ‘. From April 12, 2025 to May 10, 2025, birdwatchers of all levels can participate in 20 guided birding experiences led by expert naturalists.

The Tourism in Muskoka committee identified spring as a key period to grow tourism. After the success of ‘Muskoka: Home of the Stars’, which saw over 1,200 registrants, the community is coming together once again to offer a unique and engaging tourism experience. Local birding expert Dale Wenger will lead this new initiative, offering visitors the chance to explore Muskoka’s diverse ecosystems and encounter a wide variety of bird species.

Each event is priced at $10 per person and takes place in every corner of the region, with unique topics and bird species expected depending on the location.

“Muskoka is an incredible destination for birding, with its mix of forests, wetlands, and diverse landscapes providing a habitat for countless species,” says Dale Wenger, expert birder and local guide. “Spring is the perfect time to experience the magic of migration, and we’re excited to help visitors connect with nature in a meaningful way.

“Birding is a fantastic way to explore the outdoors, connect with nature, and experience Muskoka in a whole new way,” says Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful morning in nature or hoping to catch a glimpse of rare migratory birds, ‘Nature Takes Flight’ has something for everyone.”

Muskoka’s expert birding guides will lead these excursions, sharing their passion and knowledge with participants. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, dress for the weather, and prepare to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Muskoka’s outdoors.

This campaign will primarily target the Greater Toronto Area, with the goal of increasing overnight visitation to Muskoka and showcasing its unique outdoor experiences.