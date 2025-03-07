Traffic Complaint On Coldwater Road Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on Coldwater Rd and Peter St for a possible impaired driver.

On March 6, 2025, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were alerted by a member of the public of a possible intoxicated person leaving a local restaurant in a motor vehicle. Officers quickly began patrols in the area and located the vehicle shortly after on Highway 12.

OPP say the driver blew three times the legal limit.

As a result, Shelby Johnston; 30-year-old, from Oro-Medonte, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

· Operation while impaired by alcohol

· Operation while impaired – 80 plus