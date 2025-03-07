Apply To Join The Gravenhurst Fire Department

The Gravenhurst Fire Department is recruiting new members.

People interested in applying should have a desire to learn new transferable skills and an interest in working in a team environment.

It’s also important to have plenty of spare time to dedicate to regular training, attending public events, and responding to emergencies.

“This is a great opportunity for people who like a challenge and would like to play a valuable role in the community. The job is demanding but it is also incredibly rewarding,” Fire Chief Jared Cayley said.

Interested in applying?

The application form is available on the town website, along with details about the selection process and the benefits of serving as a firefighter.

The role involves much more than just putting out fires.

“Good luck to all our applicants and thank you for your interest in serving our community,” Cayley said.