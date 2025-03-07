Skilled Futures Expo Inspires Orillia Students To Explore Career Pathways In Skilled Trades 

Local high school students from Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School and Twin Lakes Secondary School took a step toward their future on Feb. 27, 2025, at the Skilled Futures Expo, an event designed to introduce them to careers in skilled trades and entrepreneurship.

Organized by Fuel Innovation, the City of Orillia’s Innovation Collective, and the City’s Business Development office, the event at Georgian College’s Orillia campus featured industry panels, hands-on activities, and expert presentations.

“The skilled trades are the backbone of our economy,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Events like this play a critical role in breaking down misconceptions about these careers and showing students that working in the trades is not just a job, it’s an opportunity to build, innovate, and shape the future.”

The Skilled Futures Expo introduced students to career opportunities in skilled trades through a panel discussion featuring industry professionals, an informative presentation on career pathways by Georgian College’s Associate Dean, and an introduction to the Summer Company program, which offers a $3,000 grant for student entrepreneurs. The event concluded with an interactive rapid prototyping session, fostering creativity and problem-solving.

“The Skilled Futures Expo was about empowering young people with knowledge, confidence, and connections to navigate their career paths,” said Prerna Sharma, Manager, Fuel Innovation. “By providing direct access to professionals, networking activities, and hands-on experiences, the expo aimed to help students see the possibilities available to them and encourage them to consider careers in the skilled trades.”

Throughout the day, students engaged with experts on apprenticeship programs and career advancement, leaving with a deeper understanding of the skilled trades and entrepreneurial opportunities available in Ontario.

“The Skilled Futures Expo held at Georgian College was a remarkable event that significantly impacted our students at Twin Lakes. It provided them with invaluable insights into various career paths and the skills required to succeed in a dynamic job market that so desperately needs enthusiastic young people to drive innovation and growth,” said Matt Burton, Construction Teacher, Twin Lakes Secondary School. “The expo also played a crucial role in shaping students’ perspectives by exposing them to industry experts and real-world applications, providing them with the opportunity to demonstrate their entrepreneurial skills and proving they have what it takes to be the future of the skilled trades.”

“The event was a practical reminder of the intersection between creativity, hands-on learning, and entrepreneurial spirit. For the students, it wasn’t just about learning how to shape raw materials into marketable products, it was about gaining a deeper understanding of how entrepreneurship can transform knowledge and training into a viable business, especially within the skilled trades,” said David Torrie, Teacher, Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School. “The panel of industry professionals provided invaluable insights, showing how diverse career paths in the trades can be, and how the right blend of hands-on expertise and business initiative can open doors for success. The experience expanded their perspectives on career opportunities and ignited their entrepreneurial potential, giving them the tools and confidence to consider forging their paths in the skilled trades sector.”

Fuel Innovation and the City of Orillia remain committed to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation through ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and educational programs. For more information about the Skilled Futures Expo and upcoming initiatives, visit orillia.ca/innovation.