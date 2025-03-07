OPP Proud Supporter Of The Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Decal Launch

The OPP is pleased to announce its participation in a new joint initiative in partnership with the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario (IPCO) and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) Equity Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Committee to enhance police support for the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Tournament, taking place from March 9-13, 2025, in Markham.

As part of this initiative, the OPP has joined various municipal and First Nation police services in placing “Proud Supporter of the LNHL” decals on police vehicles to promote and show support for the LNHL Tournament and its participants.

The LNHL is the largest annual ice hockey tournament for First Nation youth in Ontario. In 2024, the LNHL hosted approximately 250 teams and 3,400 players, with over 10,000 family members attending the event. The LNHL’s pillars – education, citizenship, sportsmanship, and respect – align closely with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action and other reports and recommendations that aim to advance truth and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The LNHL Tournament offers a unique opportunity for police services to engage in meaningful community outreach and foster positive relationships with Indigenous youth. Throughout the tournament, OPP members will be attending various participating arenas to cheer on athletes and demonstrate their commitment to building strong, supportive and safe communities. For more information, visit lnhl.ca.

“We are excited to be a part of this new initiative to promote and support the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL). The OPP had the honour of attending and participating in LNHL 50th Anniversary events in 2024, and we are thrilled to amplify our support for First Nation youth athletes in 2025 through this joint initiative with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) committee and the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario (IPCO). As a former LNHL coach and current parent, I am especially happy to take the lead in increasing our engagement with this fantastic event.” – Superintendent Gary Maracle, Ontario Provincial Police, Indigenous Policing Bureau

“Our partnership with the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Tournament offers a wonderful opportunity to support and celebrate the achievements of Indigenous youth in sports. This collaboration aligns with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police’s (OACP) commitment to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion as well as advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. The LNHL is incredibly meaningful to Anishinabek Police Services (APS). Many of our officers played in the tournament during their youth and now either coach or watch their own children play. We hope that this tradition continues and that many of the players we meet this year, become police officers one day too.” – Deputy Chief Julie Craddock, Anishinabek Police Services and Co-chair, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Committee

“The Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Tournament is an event like no other, bringing together thousands of participants from First Nations across Ontario to showcase their hockey talents and exemplify our four pillars – Education, Citizenship, Sportsmanship and Respect. It is wonderful to see Ontario’s provincial, municipal and First Nation police services promoting and supporting our LNHL athletes and their families.” – Chico Ralf, President, Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Executive