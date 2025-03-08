OPP Investigating Overnight Fatal Snowmobile Crash In Severn

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an overnight fatal involving a snowmobile.

On March 7, 2025, just before 11:00 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Severn Fire, were dispatched to St Amant Rd and Quarry Rd in Severn Township for a report of a crash involving a snowmobile. Upon arrival a 40-year-old male from Durham Region was identified and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are assisting with the investigation.