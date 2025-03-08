Nutrition Program Supports Wilberforce Elementary School Students

Article / Photo Via TLDSB

Students at Wilberforce Elementary School (WES) are greatly benefiting from the breakfast and lunch program provided at school.

For the past two years, The Children’s Breakfast Club has partnered with WES to support their nutrition program, which first started in 2022 by providing a hot breakfast to students. As the demand grew, the program developed further in 2023 to support hot lunches as well.

“It is a great opportunity for our students. The program is locally driven so it stays in the community, it allows the community to be a part of the school, and the students get to meet our community members. It is just a win-win for everybody,” said WES administrative assistant, Sandy MacDonald, who has played a tremendous role in getting this program started and keeping it going at the school.

Principal, Gordon Wood, believes the program has had a huge impact on increasing our student attendance. “We have students attending on a more regular basis and I am convinced this is because they know that they will be getting breakfast and lunch everyday. It also benefits parents because they don’t have to worry about packing a lunch for their child.”

The program wouldn’t be possible without the financial support from The Children’s Breakfast Club, and the support of the volunteers and organizations who see the need in the community and want to help. MacDonald and the volunteers completely run the program at the school, from purchasing and making the food, serving students, and cleaning up after each meal every day.

The Children’s Breakfast Club is a non-profit organization that provides healthy meals and educational, cultural, and recreational activities to children and youth across Southern Ontario. They support WES in other ways as well, including providing donated coats, toys, supplies, and even gift cards to families in need. They also support other school nutrition programs within Trillium Lakelands District School Board, including Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School and Gravenhurst High School.