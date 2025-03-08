SIU Concludes Investigation Into Man’s Broken Nose During Arrest In Burk’s Falls

The Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the broken nose of a 54-year-old man in Burk’s Falls. On November 12, 2024, police were called in relation to an assault at a residence.

After officers arrived, the man approached one of the officer’s aggressively and placed his hands on him, seemingly preparing to throw a punch. Director Joseph Martino concluded the officer was entitled to defend himself and did so with like force. An officer forced the man to the ground and another officer punched the man in the back. Director Martino found it made sense as it would position the officers to better deal with the man and his combative behaviour. The man continued to struggle while on the floor before he was controlled and handcuffed.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):