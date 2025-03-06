Bracebridge Ready For Spring Freshet Season: Residents Encouraged To Be Prepared

This winter, Bracebridge received a significant amount of snow, and with consistently cold temperatures, it accumulated with very little opportunity to melt or minimize. As temperatures begin to change, and spring is in sight, the Town of Bracebridge is preparing for the onset of the spring freshet season and reminds property owners to take the necessary steps to ensure proper drainage, protect their property, and ensure personal safety.

Flood Preparedness and Safety Tips

Residents in flood prone areas are encouraged to take the following precautions to minimize flood risks and protect their properties:

Clear snow and ice from around foundation walls, window wells, and drains to prevent water from pooling and seeping into basements.

Check sump pumps to ensure they are in good working order and have a backup power source in case of outages.

Ensure downspouts and eavestroughs are clear of ice and debris and direct water away from your home’s foundation.

Move valuable items and important documents from basements or low-lying areas to higher ground.

Secure docks, and any items close to waterways such as outdoor furniture or boats.

Consider installing backflow prevention valves in basement drains to prevent sewage backup.

Monitor local weather forecasts and water level updates through official Town communications and emergency alerts.

Stay Safe Near Waterways

As snow melts and water levels change, residents are reminded to exercise extreme caution around rivers, lakes, and drainage courses.

Stay away from fast-moving water and unstable banks, as they can collapse without warning.

Keep children and pets away from all water bodies and ice-covered surfaces, as ice can quickly become unsafe.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Even shallow water can be hazardous and unpredictable.

Ministry of Natural Resources

As of March 4, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has reported that water levels on most managed lakes in the watershed are either at or below the target operating levels for this time of year and are generally trending downward. The average snow water content across the entire Muskoka Watershed is only slightly above historic normal levels for this time of year. Water levels will continue to be lowered in advance of the spring melt.

Although some localized areas have received significantly higher than normal snowfall this winter, it doesn’t necessarily increase the risk of localized or widespread high water across the watershed.

The MNR continues to track snow and water conditions daily and will adjust dam operations as needed in line with the Muskoka River Water Management Plan (MRWMP). However, MNR dams are not designed for flood control.

If the analysis of the watershed and weather conditions indicates a possibility of high water or flood conditions, the MNR will issue a Water Bulletin. For more information on flood updates, visit the Flood Forecasting and Warning Program website or contact the Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District Water Team via email at watermanagement.psdistrict@ontario.ca.

For additional safety tips on how to prepare and stay safe, visit bracebridge.ca/seasonalflooding.

“Given the amount of snow we’ve received this winter, it’s important that property owners take the necessary steps to ensure their property is protected and their families are prepared. The Town is committed to community health and wellbeing and is actively monitoring environmental conditions as seasons change and working closely with our partners at the Ministry of Natural Resources. We encourage residents to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and remain vigilant as weather conditions change.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge