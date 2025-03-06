Young Entrepreneur Gives Back To The Community

In his very first year of business, Bryce Barlow, owner of Barlow Aerial Imagery Inc. has demonstrated his commitment to supporting the health of his community.

After a decade in the hospitality industry, Bryce turned his passion for drones into a thriving business. Specializing in thermal imagery and media production, Barlow Aerial Imagery Inc. has had an impressive first year, marked by significant community contributions, including donations totaling $1,000 to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation for immediate equipment needs.

Beyond financial donations, Bryce generously donated his time and services, capturing

professional drone footage of the Tondern Island Fundraiser Swim in support of the hospital last summer. Additionally, Bryce supported the Foundation’s annual Radiothon fundraising event and provided treats to hospital staff to recognize their hard work and dedication.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and partnership from Barlow Aerial Imagery Inc.,” said Foundation Executive Director, Leah Walker. “It is so inspiring to see the next generation having a passion for philanthropy; Bryce has demonstrated amazing community spirit and generosity towards improving health care in Muskoka.”

“I’ve always had a passion for supporting charitable organizations. After moving to Muskoka and falling in love with the community, I knew I wanted to contribute to the vital work of the hospital and the Foundation,” said Bryce Barlow, Owner of Barlow Aerial Imagery Inc. “I’m dedicated to making a positive impact and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”