Burk’s Falls Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision On Victoria Street

One person was arrested and charged for impaired driving after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision.

On March 5, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Victoria Street in the Village of Burk’s Falls.

No injuries were sustained.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher MacDonald, 42 years-of-age, of Burk’s Falls, was arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on April 10, 2025.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.