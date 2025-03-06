Vehicle Stuck In The Ditch On Ravenscliffe Road Leads To Impaired Charges

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On March 4, 2025 at 6:43 p.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch on Ravenscliffe Road in the Town of Huntsville.

Upon arrival, police located a female driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver failed the Roadside Screening Device and was required to submit to further vreath testing.

As a result of the investigation, Joanne Baker, 50-year-old of McMurrich/Monteith Township, Ontario, has been charged with:

·      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

·       Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 29, 2025.

The accused received a 90 day Drivers License Suspension and their vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

If you plan to drink alcohol or take drugs, don’t include driving in that plan. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.  If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911.

