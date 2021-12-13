Help Locate A Missing Port Sydney Man

Huntsville OPP is currently searching for a missing person and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Missing is a 53-year-old, Port Sydney man Fred Herensberger. Fred was last seen December 11, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. in Port Sydney walking on West Point Sands Road towards Mary Lake. Fred was wearing a kaki coloured jacket, carrying a white/yellowish coloured canoe. Fred is described as having a slim build, 5′ 5″ to 5′ 6″ tall, with bald head.

Police and the family are concerned for Fred’s well-being. If you have had any contact with Fred or have any information regarding Fred’s whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-11122.