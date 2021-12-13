Toronto Man Charged For Trafficking Drugs In Simcoe County And Muskoka

The Nottawasaga OPP Community Street Crime Unit arrested a male in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

On December 10, 2021 Nottawasaga and Caledon Community Street Crime Units with the assistance of OPP Canine, executed a search warrant as part of an investigation.

Police said the investigation was in relation to a suspect trafficking cocaine in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

As a result of the investigation, 57 year old, Richard Nelson of Toronto was arrested and charged with the following:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code – four counts

Police seized a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $40,000. Canadian currency and other drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing; He has since been released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on January 27, 2022.