12 Days Of Holiday Fire Safety

With the holiday season and winter weather upon us, the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is reminding everyone about the importance of fire safety as Ontarians get together with friends and family to celebrate.

“As we look forward to the holiday season, it is important that we each take steps to ensure our homes and loved ones are safe,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Fire safety experts remind us that household activities can result in fires. To reduce the risks facing families and communities, I encourage everyone to make fire safety a priority during festive events in the weeks ahead.”

“Cooking and smoking are leading causes of home fires in Ontario,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “Stay alert and keep your family safe this holiday season. Never leave a pot cooking on the stove unattended, always butt out cigarettes and consider using battery-operated flameless candles. If you’re using candles with flames, make sure they are kept away from decorations and anything that can burn.”

OFM’s tips for 12 Days of Holiday Safety include: