The results are in!

An amazing response to the Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) coat drive as the OPP cruiser along with two SUV’s and another vehicle were filled to the brim with generosity from the community!

A delivery of coats, snow pants, boots, mitts and hats were delivered to the Guesthouse Shelter.

Organizers send a big “THANK YOU” to everyone who assisted in this kind act of giving!