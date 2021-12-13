Freezing Rain, Rain And Wind Covers Ontario On Saturday

A strong low-pressure system tracked over Northeastern Ontario on Saturday and brought snow, freezing rain, rain and wind. Over Northeastern Ontario heavy snow and freezing rain developed,
resulting in several road closures. Heavy rain also occurred over Southern Ontario Friday night and Saturday morning followed by very strong winds Saturday afternoon into the evening. Strong winds
resulted in power outages with well over 100,000 households without power. Several maximum temperature records were also broken on Saturday afternoon.
The following is a summary of information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 4:00 AM E.S.T.
- Summary of peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour.
Point Petre 130
Port Colborne 130
Windsor Airport 115
Hamilton Airport 104
Toronto Island Airport 100
Kingston 98
St. Catharines 98
Trenton 98
Buttonville Airport 96
Toronto Pearson Airport 96
Port Weller 96
Brantford Airport 96
Lagoon City 95
Ottawa Airport 94
Cobourg 94
London Airport 94
Wiarton Airport 94
Brockville 93
Egbert 93
Waterloo Airport 93
Borden Airport 91
Elora 91
Chatham – Kent Airport 89
Oshawa Airport 89
Sarnia 89
Barrie 87
Erieau 87
Mono Centre 87
Peterborough Airport 85
Goderich 85
Vineland 85
Gore Bay 83
Harrow 81
North Bay 81
- Summary of total snowfall amounts in centimetres.
Kapuskasing 18
Sault Ste. Marie 17
Timmins 16*
Wawa 14
Lake Superior Provincial Park 12*
- Summary of total rainfall amounts in millimetres.
Hamilton 25.4
Harrow 23
Algonquin Park 21.5
Barrie 21.5
Toronto Pearson Airport 21
Wiarton Airport 21
Oshawa 19.6
- Summary of new record maximum temperatures in degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday, December 11th.
Windsor Airport
New record of 15.5
Previous record of 15 set in 1949
Records began in 1940
London Airport
New record of 16.0
Previous record of 13.3 set in 1949
Records began in 1940
Delhi
New record of 16.7
Previous record of 13 set in 1979
Records began in 1934
Hamilton Airport
New record of 16.0
Previous record of 13.9 set in 1971
Records began in 1959
Mount Forest
New record of 15.4
Previous record of 9.3 set in 2015
Records began in 1992
Goderich
New record of 14.5
Previous record of 9.6 set in 2015
Records began in 1995
Wiarton
New record of 14.6
Previous record of 13.3 set in 1949
Records began in 1947
Toronto Pearson Airport
New record of 17.9
Previous record of 14 set in 2015
Records began in 1936
Peterborough
New record of 16.1
Previous record of 12.5 set in 1979
Records began in 1969
Trenton
New record of 15.7
Previous record of 13.3 set in 1971
Records began in 1937
*Denotes snowfall amounts estimated from an automated weather
station.
