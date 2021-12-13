Freezing Rain, Rain And Wind Covers Ontario On Saturday

A strong low-pressure system tracked over Northeastern Ontario on Saturday and brought snow, freezing rain, rain and wind. Over Northeastern Ontario heavy snow and freezing rain developed,

resulting in several road closures. Heavy rain also occurred over Southern Ontario Friday night and Saturday morning followed by very strong winds Saturday afternoon into the evening. Strong winds

resulted in power outages with well over 100,000 households without power. Several maximum temperature records were also broken on Saturday afternoon.

The following is a summary of information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 4:00 AM E.S.T.

Summary of peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour.

Point Petre 130

Port Colborne 130

Windsor Airport 115

Hamilton Airport 104

Toronto Island Airport 100

Kingston 98

St. Catharines 98

Trenton 98

Buttonville Airport 96

Toronto Pearson Airport 96

Port Weller 96

Brantford Airport 96

Lagoon City 95

Ottawa Airport 94

Cobourg 94

London Airport 94

Wiarton Airport 94

Brockville 93

Egbert 93

Waterloo Airport 93

Borden Airport 91

Elora 91

Chatham – Kent Airport 89

Oshawa Airport 89

Sarnia 89

Barrie 87

Erieau 87

Mono Centre 87

Peterborough Airport 85

Goderich 85

Vineland 85

Gore Bay 83

Harrow 81

North Bay 81

Summary of total snowfall amounts in centimetres.

Kapuskasing 18

Sault Ste. Marie 17

Timmins 16*

Wawa 14

Lake Superior Provincial Park 12*

Summary of total rainfall amounts in millimetres.

Hamilton 25.4

Harrow 23

Algonquin Park 21.5

Barrie 21.5

Toronto Pearson Airport 21

Wiarton Airport 21

Oshawa 19.6

Summary of new record maximum temperatures in degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday, December 11th.

Windsor Airport

New record of 15.5

Previous record of 15 set in 1949

Records began in 1940

London Airport

New record of 16.0

Previous record of 13.3 set in 1949

Records began in 1940

Delhi

New record of 16.7

Previous record of 13 set in 1979

Records began in 1934

Hamilton Airport

New record of 16.0

Previous record of 13.9 set in 1971

Records began in 1959

Mount Forest

New record of 15.4

Previous record of 9.3 set in 2015

Records began in 1992

Goderich

New record of 14.5

Previous record of 9.6 set in 2015

Records began in 1995

Wiarton

New record of 14.6

Previous record of 13.3 set in 1949

Records began in 1947

Toronto Pearson Airport

New record of 17.9

Previous record of 14 set in 2015

Records began in 1936

Peterborough

New record of 16.1

Previous record of 12.5 set in 1979

Records began in 1969

Trenton

New record of 15.7

Previous record of 13.3 set in 1971

Records began in 1937

*Denotes snowfall amounts estimated from an automated weather

station.