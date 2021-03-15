Heinz Launches New, Limited-Edition Condiments From Creeping Old Social Posts

Heinz scanned the most random corners of the internet,and is turning consumer social posts into new, limited-edition condiments.

After searching through a decade’s worth of posts on forgotten blogs and scouring old tweets and forums, Heinz is releasing three new sauce creations inspired by Canadians: Heinz Tarchup, Wasabioli and Hanch. Created and unwittingly shared online by condiment lovers, these new creations combine some of Canada’s favourite condiments into three equally saucy mashups.

Tarchup, a mix of tartar sauce and Heinz Ketchup, was shared in a decade-old, late-night tweet by condiment mastermind Arianne from Toronto. Emma from Toronto turned to an online wedding forum to remove a wasabi and garlic aioli stain on her mother’s vintage dress, unknowingly releasing the recipe for Wasabioli. Four years ago, while looking to subreddits to spice up his pizza order, Deep from Vancouver unsuspectingly shared Hanch, a combination of hot sauce and ranch. Little did they all know… Heinz was watching. Heinz surprised each sauce creator by making their creations a reality, and then worked with them to bring their sauce to the Canadian marketplace.

The new mashups are now available across Canada at select grocery stores for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $2.99 (prices may vary by retailer). After trying these latest mashups, Heinz is calling on Canadians to share the strangest foods they pair with them on social, tagging @Heinz_CA and #HeinzCrowdsauced.

“We’ve seen incredible success with innovations such as Mayochup and Mayoracha,” says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. “There’s a lot of appetite for Heinz mashups as consumers continue to explore bolder and more unique flavour pairings. Surprisingly, there is a lot of social conversation about condiment mashups and we saw an opportunity to work with our fans in creating mashups that are inspired by them.”

Canadians can visit HeinzCrowdsauced.ca to learn more about Heinz Crowdsauced creators, the inspiration behind their sauces, and their favourite ways to enjoy them.