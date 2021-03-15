Huntsville Landlord Pleads Guilty, Fined For Failing To Provide Alarms

The Landlord of a rental property in Huntsville pleaded guilty to two charges, under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, in Bracebridge Provincial Offences Court on March 10, 2021 and was fined $1250 in total plus victim surcharges.

Following a complaint inspection of the property in April 2020, charges were filed by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department for failing to install a smoke alarm where required and for failing to install a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm where required.

The rental property was found to lack both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in one of the units. It was brought into compliance that same day.

“Landlords must have working smoke and CO alarms installed at their properties to protect their tenants, says Fire Chief Rob Collins. “Tenants must not tamper with alarms and have a responsibility to notify the landlord if an alarm becomes inoperative. The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department will continue to maintain a zero tolerance for smoke alarms that are not maintained or have been tampered with in rental properties.”

The fire department is committed to ensuring that appropriate measures are being taken by property owners and occupants to achieve fire safety through compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act. Building owners or occupants who have any concerns regarding fire safety are encouraged to contact the Fire Prevention Division at 705-789-5201 – Option 2.