Several Museums Around The World Forecasted To Close Permanently

According to a survey by the International Council of Museums in May 2020, almost 13% of museums around the world were forecasted to close permanently — including 10% in North America, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surviving shutdowns, grappling with plummeting attendance and the lingering fear of gathering in public spaces has left many Canadian museums in crisis mode. If our museums go under due to the pandemic, it would deal a massive blow to not only our country’s history and culture, but also greatly affect the economy.

In response to an identified need for support in Canada’s museum sector, a group of Canada’s most notable museum professionals, in collaboration with Kitchener, ON-based experiential museum THEMUSEUM and Museums Canada, have announced the launch of the inaugural Museums/Musées Canada Conference slated for January 2022.

The Museums/Musées Canada Conference will connect museum leaders and professionals from across the country for a transparent and strategic discussion about the industry’s future.

Highlights confirmed to date are:

A guided tour of The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED exhibition

Keynote by UNZIPPED Curator, Ileen Gallagher

Tour of Stratford Perth County Museum and the Justin Bieber: Steps to Stardom exhibition

Keynote by Janet Carding, former CEO of the Royal Ontario Museum and Vice President of the CMA, current Director of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in Hobart, Australia

Joint session featuring young professionals on equity, diversity and inclusion at museums

Plus many more.