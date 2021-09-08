Health Unit Hosts Live Q And A For Students And Parents On COVID Vaccination

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is hosting a virtual live Q & A for parents and students on COVID-19 vaccinations tonight from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Presented by Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU Associate Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Sarah Barker, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Pediatrician. The live event will include a brief presentation on COVID-19 vaccines and issues of consent, followed by a Q & A. Participants will be able to post questions in the live chat box and receive answers in real-time. The event is hosted on Zoom and can be accessed by clicking the link on our website at smdhu.org/schooltownhall up to 10 minutes before the start time. If you are unable to attend, we will share all questions and answers on our website after the session.

As directed by the Ministry of Health, the health unit is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics in some secondary school locations to protect all students born in 2009 or before and their families, school staff and people in the local community. Clinics offering first and second doses will be held between Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 17 and will be given only to youth who provide informed consent.

SMDHU encourages parents and guardians to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with their children before the school clinics. If parents or students have questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination, we encourage them to reach out to their primary care providers.

Vaccination provides strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants. COVID-19 vaccinations are still available to eligible residents through participating pharmacies, primary care providers, and pop-up clinics.

SMDHU also reminds the public to follow current public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including staying home when feeling ill, maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres from those living outside of your household, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible, covering your cough, and washing your hands regularly.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and current public health safety measures and requirements, visit smdhu.org/covid19.