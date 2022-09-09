Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Kids 6 Months To 4 Years

Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to four years of age. This is the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for this age group.

After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risks in this age group. Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19. Evidence continues to indicate that the vaccines used in Canada are very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Health Canada has authorized a three-dose primary series of three micrograms each, with three weeks between the first and second doses and eight weeks between the second and third doses. For comparison, the primary series for children 5 to 11 years of age is two doses, 10 micrograms each, and for people 12 years of age and older it’s two doses, 30 micrograms each.

Health Canada has placed terms and conditions on the authorization requiring Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in this younger age group. This will provide the Department with more data from ongoing studies and real-world use to determine whether this vaccine remains a safe and effective way for children to be protected against COVID-19.

Health Canada received an application from Pfizer-BioNTech to expand the indication of Comirnaty to this age group on June 23, 2022. Health Canada initially authorized the vaccine for use in people 16 years of age and older on December 9, 2020; for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age on May 5, 2021; and for children 5 to 11 years of age on November 19, 2021.

In keeping with Health Canada’s commitment to openness and transparency, the Department is publishing multiple documents related to this decision, including a high-level summary of the evidence it reviewed.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendations on the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in this age group are expected to be published by the Public Health Agency of Canada in the short term.