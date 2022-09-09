Bracebridge 2022 Road Maintenance And Resurfacing Projects Update

The Town of Bracebridge continues to make improvements to various roads this fall which will include resurfacing. The projects will take place from September to November 2022, Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with extended hours as needed. For a list of scheduled road resurfacing projects, please see the following:

Pulverization and Hot-Mix Paving Projects

Andrea Drive from Spencer Street to End

McDonald Street from Hiram Street to End (east)

Pine Street from Sander Drive to Kaye Road

River Road from Taylor Road (Muskoka Road 42) to northerly

Woodland Drive from Aubrey Street to End

How these projects may affect you?

Driveway Access

Primary access to residences will be maintained as much as possible. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction with some temporary detours. Watch for signage to ensure safety for all users.

However, during normal construction hours, Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., vehicle access to and from your residence may be difficult, and driveways may be temporarily closed when work is being carried out in the immediate area. For times when you do not have access to your driveway, alternative parking arrangements should be made. The contractor will ensure that all driveways are accessible at the end of the work day.

If someone in your home has physical disabilities or special needs for accessing your property, please contact publicworks@bracebridge.ca, so that the Town can help ensure access is maintained where and when possible.

Children

The Town would like to remind parents that in the interest of everyone’s safety please keep your children away from work areas.

Noise and Vibration

Please anticipate some noise, dust and vibrations due to construction activity. The Town recommends that you remove small, light objects from shelving to prevent damage. The contractor is permitted to work between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Traffic

During maintenance operations, traffic will be maintained to a minimum of one (1) lane. Please be aware of Traffic Control set-up and operations and give yourself appropriate travel time.

Walking and Cycling

Sidewalk and bike lane access will be maintained with some detours in place to ensure safety.

Waste and Recycling Collection

Please continue to put your garbage and recycling out on the usual day. It is the contractor’s responsibility to move your waste to a location that can be easily picked up by the waste vehicles and return your containers. To assist the contractor, the Town asks that you write your house number on your garbage cans, recycling bins and green carts.

The Town appreciates the public’s patience while we work to upgrade the infrastructure.