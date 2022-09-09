Beaver Creek Inmate Taken To Hospital After Being Assaulted

On September 8, 2022, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Beaver Creek Institution, a federal multi-level security institution. The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The Correctional Service of Canada will investigate the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.

Regularly scheduled visits are suspended while the investigation is ongoing. Visitors who have already planned a visit are asked to contact the institution directly.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.