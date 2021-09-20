Health Canada Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Brand Name Changes

The brand names were created and validated by Brand Institute, a Miami-based naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

Brand Institute is proud to announce its role in naming all three COVID-19 vaccine brand names recently approved by Health Canada: Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna), and Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca). In addition to approving the brand names, Health Canada announced full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which were previously authorized under an interim order. The full approval for Moderna’s vaccine is the first by a regulatory agency.

“The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca on the Health Canada approval of their COVID-19 vaccine brand names,” said Brand Institute’s Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. “Each vaccine brand name was carefully crafted to not only fulfill our client’s strategic branding and naming objectives, but also the legal, linguistic and regulatory criteria that are essential to bring a new pharmaceutical brand name to market.”

Brand Institute’s methodology addresses the unique challenges of developing a global pharmaceutical brand name, including a robust name safety analysis that is fully compliant with each agency’s regulatory requirements.

According to Scott Sawler, President of Canadian Regulatory Affairs for Brand Institute’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute, “Health Canada evaluates brand name safety to ensure that proposed brands are not misleading or will not be confused with another product authorized for use in Canada with the aim of preventing medication errors. We are pleased to support our clients with their Canadian research and name submission needs.”